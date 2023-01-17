Jurgen Klopp said that he “does not consider leaving Liverpool unless he is asked to do so,” hinting that he is planning major reforms during the summer period in his squad..

Liverpool suffered its sixth loss in the English Premier League last weekend, against Brighton with three clean goals, to become the 2020 champion, 10 points away from fourth place with the mid-season..

Klopp renewed his contract with Liverpool last season until 2026, and stressed that “only dismissal will remove him from the club.”.

He added: “Unless someone tells me (to leave), I won’t go. That means there may be a stage where we have to change other things. We’ll see, but it’s something for the future. Like summer, not now.”“.

He continued: “I have the time and space to think about it, we have to play football now,” according to what was reported by the agency, “Agence France Presse.”

Captain Jordan Henderson (32 years), Brazilian Fabinho (29) and Spaniard Thiago Alcantara (31) are still the first choices in the midfield, whose level reflects the players’ age, but Klopp denied that he relied too much on the old guard..

The German stressed that “the problem is very complex,” saying: “You have a good player who did a lot of good things in the past, and then in your mind (you think) maybe things are over for him. If you can, bring another player to replace him, that is logical. If If you can’t contract with anyone, you won’t be able to do without anyone, that’s the situation“.

On Tuesday, Liverpool will play the third round of the FA Cup against its host, Wolverhampton, after the latter imposed a rematch after a 2-2 draw in Anfield..

Klopp denied that the veteran and old players do not take his instructions and advice, explaining: “There is a list of things that you think about, and one of them is that the players no longer listen to the coach. In Germany we say that the coach is no longer able to reach the players, so I understand that it seems like this.” Sometimes but it’s not. You can take that off the list.”