Berlin (dpa)

German coach Jurgen Klopp's agent, Mark Kosicke, said that the current Liverpool coach will not be available to coach Bayern Munich in the summer, succeeding Thomas Tuchel.

Klopp said last month that he would leave Liverpool next June, after spending nearly nine years, after which he would rest. Koeske said in statements to the Sky television network, “His position has not changed.”

He said: Jurgen Klopp will not coach a team or national team for a year after the end of the current season. This is his decision.

Bayern Munich announced that after the season it would terminate its contract with Tuchel, which extends until 2025.