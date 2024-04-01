

London (dpa)

German coach Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's English coach, acknowledged that his team faces more difficult moments, and that it must enjoy them, and after the exciting victory over Brighton by two goals to one, Liverpool was alone at the top of the English Premier League table, benefiting from Manchester City's goalless draw with its guest Arsenal. .

Liverpool have nine matches remaining until the end of the season, including three difficult matches against Manchester United, Tottenham, and Aston Villa. “We have to get past that and decide whether we enjoy this or not,” Klopp said.

He added, “The situation will be difficult, yes. There will be some nerve-wracking moments, and the heart rate will be 180 or 200, from time to time if you watch the matches or participate in them, but if we all enjoy it, we will have a chance, and if we do not enjoy it, we will still have a chance. The matter is More difficult, really, and that's why we try to stay positive in all these moments.”

He explained, “This is a wonderful situation that the boys have put us in. We are fighting with two other clubs for the biggest prize in English football, and we will see how things will end, but I decided that I will try hard to enjoy it.”

