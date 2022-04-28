(Reuters) – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp praised Sadio Mane’s versatility after the Senegalese striker scored to help his side beat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. .

Mané, again playing in a more central role, as he did in the Premier League wins over Manchester United and Everton, scored in the 10th minute of the second half, just after an own goal gave Liverpool an advantage on the scoreboard.

The 30-year-old has scored 20 goals in 44 appearances for Liverpool this season, including six in his last seven.

“He can play on the left, he can play in the center, both world-class positions,” Klopp told reporters when asked why Mane has played center in recent weeks.

“He started for us here at Liverpool on the right side. Some people in the room will remember the goal at Arsenal when it was his first goal, when he cut inside and kicked the ball with his left foot into the angle. Absolutely remarkable.”

“There are different ways for Sadio to play and sometimes we want him to fall a little more to the side, but today we wanted him to be even more among the defenders. He has the skills for that.”

For Klopp, Mane could be among the candidates to win the Ballon d’Or if Liverpool win the Champions League.

“If you’re not (Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo, you probably have to win the Champions League, which we haven’t done yet, so give us a few more weeks and then we’ll see where we end up,” he said.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bangaluru)

