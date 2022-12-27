Darwin Nunez did not score any goals in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the English Premier League, and he missed a large number of opportunities in a strange way, which showed his lack of the basics of attacking and scoring.

However, German coach Juergen Klopp praised the player from Uruguay, stressing his confidence in his ability to score opponents in the future.

Nunez wasted several opportunities yesterday, but he worked tirelessly throughout the match, making chances, especially his role in preparing the opportunity for the third goal for his team.

Klopp explained that his long experience with the game does not make him feel much concern about Nunez’s goalscoring record.

Klopp said about the player: “The level of performance he provided and the spaces he opens. Currently, he cannot be stopped. No defender can stand in the way of his speed.”

Nunez has scored 5 goals since joining Liverpool as a replacement for Sadio Mane at the end of last season.

Nunez also failed to score in 3 matches at the World Cup in Qatar, with Uruguay.

Klopp confirmed his confidence in the player’s abilities, saying, “He will score goals. I have no doubt about that… everything will be fine.”