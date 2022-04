And the fans expressed their solidarity with Ronaldo, who did not play on Tuesday, in the seventh minute as Liverpool fans chanted “You will not walk alone” while United fans applauded, as both teams wore black armbands.

Klopp told reporters, “Certainly, it was the match shot, despite the great result we achieved. The seventh minute was the highlight of the match when our fans showed their authentic metal.”

He added, “The whole stadium showed its original metal. There are many things that are more important in life than football. Our feelings are all with Cristiano and his family,” according to “Reuters”.

Former England striker Gary Lineker praised the gesture, writing on Twitter: “Beautiful, touching and sincere applause for Cristiano. Well done to Liverpool fans.”