Klopp considered that Liverpool bears responsibility for the loss against Nottingham Forest, saying: “The players failed to score despite the golden opportunities they had.”

The German coach described his players as “playing against themselves”, after they failed more than once to score goals against the opponent’s goal.

Klopp indicated that the intense matches that the Reds played in six days had exhausted his team, according to the British newspaper, The Guardian.

The Liverpool coach added: “I do not understand what happened, as we had many opportunities, and their defense was not very strong, but we did not take advantage of such situations. The players wanted to win and the fighting spirit was present, but we did not score.”

Klopp continued: “Our loss is a big blow to us. We have to re-evaluate what happened in this match, and find out why we lost and did not take advantage of opportunities.”

After the match, Liverpool’s balance froze at 16 points in seventh place, 11 points behind the leaders Arsenal, while Forrest’s balance became nine points, with a goal difference from the safety zone.