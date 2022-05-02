Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, expects a “difficult” duel at La Cerámica, in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, and Despite the two-goal advantage achieved at Anfield, he warned that they must “be prepared to suffer.”

“It’s a semi-final and it should be difficult. We never expected it to be easy. We played a good game at home and now we need to do it away too. You never know if we’ll have another chance in a semi-final,” said the German coach at the official press conference at La Ceramica Stadium.

Klopp is not confident with the result of the first leg

“We got to the tie in good shape but we know that if we start off on the wrong foot tomorrow (Tuesday) everything can get complicated. We don’t have to think about the past, we have to be prepared to suffer and pay attention to each move. We have to go out and press and know suffer. React if the time comes to do so,” he added.

Kloop, whose team beat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg, acknowledged that he has an “exceptional team”, highlighting their “maturity” and “experience”, but warned that they will not be decisive factors before the match. “If Villarreal beat us with a resounding result, congratulations and that’s it. They’re going to give everything, Unai Emery already said. It’s going to be difficult, it’s the Champions League semi-final”.

Liverpool has been a good visitor in the Champions League

“If we have won all the away games in the Champions League it is because we have done well at the home of Atlético de Madrid, Porto or Inter Milan. We did not win by being defensive and counterattacking. We have always played being ourselves and that is what we have to return to to do”, he valued.

Asked about Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcántara, Klopp praised him after becoming an important player for Liverpool in the final stretch of the season.

“He could play for any team in the world. He is fantastically talented. If he is in good physical shape he is an exceptional player,” he said.

