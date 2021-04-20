D.he first visible consequences of his employer’s Super League plans did not please Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp at all. In response to the competition for the Champions League planned by twelve major European clubs, people burned a Liverpool FC shirt in front of the stadium before the Reds’ away game at Leeds United, and banners on the stadium on Anfield Road were removed.

Klopp can understand the anger according to his own statement, he himself continues to believe that the Super League is not a good idea – but the 53-year-old successful coach of the Reds was still angry about the reactions.

Decision of the owner

Because, in his opinion, neither he nor his players should be lumped together with the owners of the English soccer champions. “The team has nothing to do with it. And I don’t really have anything to do with it either. But that’s how people treat us. Leeds fans yelled at us in town when we went for a walk in town that afternoon, ”he said after the 1-1 draw on Monday evening. “Our owners made the decision, this is part of the club, but the whole club is bigger than any of us.”

Liverpool captain James Milner was the first professional from one of the rebel clubs to publicly oppose the plans. “I don’t like it and hopefully it won’t happen,” said Milner after the game, before the start of the game, before the Leeds professionals made their protest visible with T-shirts. “Earn it” under the Champions League logo was on one side and the phrase “Football is for the fans” was on the other.

Klopp said he has no plans to personally draw any conclusions from his employer’s involvement. “It’s not what I heard today that I’m going to resign or whatever. When times get tougher, I’ll stick even more and stay here, ”said the 53-year-old. “I feel responsible for the team, for the club and I feel responsible for the relationship we have with our fans. It’s a very hard time, I’m sure, but I’ll try to help sort it out somehow. “

On Monday night twelve European top clubs from England, Italy and Spain announced that they wanted to found their own international Super League. This also includes Liverpool FC. The Super League would be in direct competition with Uefa’s Champions League. German clubs are not among the clubs.

Like before the game, Klopp said that he didn’t think the Super League was a good idea. He showed no understanding that the fans of the Reds had dismantled the banner from the stadium on Anfield Road. “I understand they are mad, that’s not my problem. My problem is that the banners are there for the team. That’s why I think I would leave her there, “said Klopp. “I understand that the fans want to act and show their anger, I understand that. But let’s not forget what I said earlier: the team had nothing to do with it. And at such a moment, they withdraw support from the team. “