Monday, April 11, 2022
Klopp on City-Liverpool draw: ‘It was like a boxing match’

April 10, 2022
JÃ¼rgen Klopp

JÃ¼rgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.

The DT of the Reds analyzed the game played this Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpoolassured that the draw against Manchester City was “like a boxing match”.

“I think we can describe it as a boxing match, if you put your arms down for a second, you took a good hit. But hey, it’s been a great match and I liked a lot of things. I think we’ve been closer than ever,” he said.
Klopp to Sky Sports.

“We started the second half much better. City looked for us with balls behind the defence, which makes sense with the players they have. Every time we tried to attack a bit, they attacked again. The result… We have to live with it,” added the German, who has his team a point behind City in the standings.

“I think we deserved the draw. Now there are seven games left and we won’t stop chasing them, that’s for sure. We have to be ready for Benfica and then for the FA Cup semi-finals against this team. Then we’ll see who finishes the league better,” he said.

EFE

