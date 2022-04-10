Klopp on City-Liverpool draw: ‘It was like a boxing match’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
JÃ¼rgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.
Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.
The DT of the Reds analyzed the game played this Sunday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 10, 2022, 02:45 PM
Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpoolassured that the draw against Manchester City was “like a boxing match”.
“I think we can describe it as a boxing match, if you put your arms down for a second, you took a good hit. But hey, it’s been a great match and I liked a lot of things. I think we’ve been closer than ever,” he said.
Klopp to Sky Sports.
“We started the second half much better. City looked for us with balls behind the defence, which makes sense with the players they have. Every time we tried to attack a bit, they attacked again. The result… We have to live with it,” added the German, who has his team a point behind City in the standings.
“I think we deserved the draw. Now there are seven games left and we won’t stop chasing them, that’s for sure. We have to be ready for Benfica and then for the FA Cup semi-finals against this team. Then we’ll see who finishes the league better,” he said.
EFE
more sports news
April 10, 2022, 02:45 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Klopp #CityLiverpool #draw #boxing #match
Leave a Reply