Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The German coach Juergen Klopp expressed his deep remorse for the results of the Champions League quarter-final first-leg match against Real Madrid in the Spanish capital Madrid, which ended with the royal victory 3-1, and said: I regret that more than I regret the inability of my players. The Reds are on record at Anfield.

“The overall performance was good, and a lot better than the first leg, but in fact we did not lose the confrontation here, but we lost it in Madrid,” he added.

He added: The match was difficult for Real, because we were the best, the most widespread and fierce, and we played a good match on many periods, and our attackers had real opportunities to score, from the first minutes «Salah and Milner», and the match opened in front of us and they faced difficulty in front of our attacks, but what works, As long as we can not register? With the passage of time the difficulty increased, because Real Madrid players knew how to consume time.

Regarding the opportunities that the attackers missed, especially Mohamed Salah, who were able to reverse the situation, Klopp said: There are situations in which “Mo Salah” scored easily, while he closed his eyes, but this did not happen unfortunately in the second leg of the quarter-final.