London (Reuters)

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said that his team’s performance this season will not be immortalized in the history books, after a goalless draw with its host Crystal Palace, to reduce its chances of reaching the golden square in the English Premier League.

Liverpool were looking to bounce back from a 5-2 home defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday but came back with a disappointing equalizer at Selhurst Park when they failed to control the tempo of play.

Liverpool ranks seventh in the league, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, and a match remains for Klopp’s team.

The German coach told reporters: I see in your eyes and the eyes of the players, as if we lost the match, and this did not happen.

He added: We blame ourselves for many things, but we cannot suffer because of our history. This is not a “joke”.

Liverpool will host Wolverhampton in the next league match on Wednesday, then face rivals Manchester United, four days later.