FFootball coach Jürgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool FC at the end of this season. The 56-year-old and the English first division club announced this on Friday. Klopp's contract with the “Reds” actually runs until mid-2026. The former Bundesliga coach of FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund took over as head coach in Liverpool in October 2015 and helped the club to new sporting prosperity.

“I understand that this is a shock for a lot of people at the moment when you hear it for the first time, but I can explain it,” Klopp said in a club statement. He loves the club, the city, the fans, the team and its employees. “But the fact that I still make this decision shows you that I am convinced that I have to make it,” Klopp added.

“I’m running out of energy”

The fan favorite explained that he was losing his strength. He's still doing well at the moment, but: “I know that I can't do the job again and again and again and again.” He owes everyone the truth. “And that’s the truth,” said Klopp: “I’m running out of energy.”

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel reacted astonished to Klopp's farewell announcement. “I have to digest that first, I can't say anything smart about it yet,” said Tuchel on Friday at the press conference before the away game in the Bundesliga on Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) at FC Augsburg.







“A hammer message”

“Kloppo is one of the very, very, very best coaches in the world. “He has always managed to influence a club in an incredible way at all his stages,” praised Tuchel and admitted: “That's an amazing message.” Tuchel was once Klopp's successor as coach at FSV Mainz 05.

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic also commented on Klopp: “Jürgen is an outstanding person. I was lucky enough to meet him here. He has shaped our club and Liverpool like no other,” said the BVB coach.

Klopp won the Champions League with the Premier League club in 2019 and the English championship again in 2020 after a long break. The “Reds” are currently leading the Premier League table by five points over defending champions Manchester City, but have also played one game more.

The former Bundesliga coach had recently been repeatedly referred to as a national coach. When signing Julian Nagelsmann, who will look after the national team at the home European Championships, Klopp said again in September that he was currently not available for the position at the German Football Association.







Klopp began his coaching career in Mainz in 2001 after his professional career and led the club into the Bundesliga. After seven years at FSV, he moved to Borussia Dortmund and became champions twice and DFB Cup winners once with BVB. He also left his post at Westphalia after seven years in office.

More departures

In the shadow of Klopp's announced withdrawal at the end of the season, the top English football club FC Liverpool also made the departure of sporting director Jörg Schmadtke official at the end of the winter transfer window at the end of January.

“Liverpool is a very special club and it was a great honor for me to be able to work here, even though I knew from the start that it would only be for a short time,” Schmadtke was quoted as saying in the club’s statement. The 59-year-old took up the post last June; the former Bundesliga goalkeeper had previously worked in a similar role at Alemannia Aachen, Hannover 96, 1. FC Köln and VfL Wolfsburg.

Mike Gordon, President of Fenway Sports Group, said: “We would like to express our thanks to Joerg for the important role he has played since moving to Liverpool last summer. He has made a valuable contribution, both in terms of supporting Jürgen Klopp and in terms of supporting and guiding our excellent football department.”

Along with Klopp, who will be leaving the club after nine years, his assistant coaches Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz as well as the elite class development coach Vitor Matos will also be leaving next summer.