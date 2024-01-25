Liverpool, 'Klopp leaves the bench at the end of the season'

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of this season. The English club made the official announcement in a statement. “Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to resign as Liverpool manager at the end of the current season, after informing the club's owners of his desire to leave the position -read on the Reds' website-. After guiding the Reds to another League Cup final at Wembley on Wednesday night, the 56-year-old will continue to oversee the final matches of the 2023-24 season before bringing the curtain down on a glorious eight-and-a-half year managerial reign, which has seen the club win six major trophies to date under his guidance. Assistant coaches Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also leave their positions at the end of the season, with Lijnders keen to pursue his own managerial career.”

Klopp goodbye to Liverpool and the Premier League. The rumors about Serie A and Mister Jurgen's sabbatical

Jurgen Klopp not only leaves Liverpool, but also announced his farewell to the Premier League. For the German coach a gap year so as to recycle the batteries. Even if calciomercato.com does not exclude that he could land in Serie A. “By name, international appeal and the desire or opportunity to inaugurate a new and ambitious cycle, Juve and Milan are the two most suggestive and intriguing optionsalso in light of the absolutely modern vision of football that Klopp was able to develop first in Germany and then in England, in the wake of the gegenpressing tradition.” “Napoli should not be discarded, a club that is very unlikely to leave Walter Mazzarri in July and that, although he is more active on emerging Italian profiles such as Italiano, Farioli or Palladino for the coming season, he would not remain insensitive to such a wide-ranging international profile, also knowing the taste for entertainment and fireworks of the president De Laurentiis”, writes calciomercato.com.

Suggestions. At the moment the most probable hypothesis leads to Klopp being on 'holiday' for a season – as he himself explained – and then we'll see. With top clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich potentially knocking on his door ahead of 2025.

Klopp leaves Liverpool. 'I love the Reds but I'm leaving the bench because I'm low on energy'

“I can understand that it's a shock to a lot of people right now, when you first hear the news, but of course I can explain it, or at least try to. I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our fans, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But the fact that I make this decision anyway shows that I am convinced that it is the right decision. The fact is, I'm running out of energy.” This is how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains his choice to leave the Reds bench at the end of the season, after 8 and a half years. “Now I have no problems, obviously, I already knew for some time that sooner or later I would have to make this announcement, but now I'm absolutely fine. I had already announced my decision to the club in November”, adds the German manager on Liverpool's official website.

Klopp leaves Liverpool and the Premier League. 'He will stay out of action for a year and I will not coach another English club'

“If I were asked if I would still work as a manager right now I would say no. But of course I don't know how I'll feel in a while since I've never been in a situation like this before. What I know for sure is that I will never, ever manage an English club other than Liverpool, 100%. It is not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too great. I couldn't and can't think about it for a second. There is no possibility, we are part of the family, we feel at home here. There is no possibility of doing so.” Thus Jurgen Klopp in an interview given to Liverpool's official channels after the announcement of his farewell at the end of the season.

“Should I still work? Of course, I know myself, I can't do nothing. I certainly won't coach a club or a national team for at least a year, I don't want to do it -adds the German coach-. It's a really strange situation because I have to explain that I have no energy left, but now I'm sitting here and I'm buzzing about everything that's going on. But because of the relationship we have, I have to make the decision I made. Nobody fired me, I made this decision on my own. I think I'm not the right person for Liverpool's future and therefore I have to leave. I'm looking forward to the Norwich game, I really can't wait to play it, a home game. Then we will face Chelsea. Everything that has happened since I've been here has been fantastic, I will continue to be part of and support this club.”

