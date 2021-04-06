Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, Jurgen Klopp gave a nod to Real Mallorca when asked at a press conference which Spanish club he would most like to coach.

“The problem is that I don’t speak good Spanish. I would only know how to say a few words. Order a beer and little else.” He initially preferred not to comment, but then said there are three great teams and joked: “Maybe Mallorca. It would be good to coach them in order to live there. “

Real Mallorca responded on Twitter by saying that “the best have always wanted to come”. “That is why we now have Luis Garcia Plaza. “