Anwar Ibrahim (Al-Ittihad)

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said that the club’s management is looking for a “center back” to compensate for the many absences in this position, due to injuries.

He added in a press conference, “France Football” magazine quoted excerpts from it on its website: “I am not sure whether the current winter transfer market allows finding a” heavy-caliber “defense center, equivalent to 80 million pounds sterling. 90 million euros », two days before the closing of the« Mercato Winter », and two days before the team’s meeting against West Ham tomorrow (Sunday) in the Premier League, which is the match that the team will play in the absence of Cameroonian Joel Matip, who was injured in the Tottenham match. The last in the league.

“The clubs do not sell” world class “players in this position at the moment, Klopp said, but we have to find the player that matches our financial ability.

In this regard, Klopp was deprived of the efforts of his two main defenders, the Dutch Virgil Van Dyck and the Englishman Joy Gomez, due to a long injury. When he had surgery on his left knee.

Klopp said: There is no chance of Joel Matip or Fabinho, in Sunday’s match against West Ham.

He concluded his remarks by saying: We should find a long-term solution for the center of the defense, rather than having to involve the midfielders, as we do with Jordan Henderson, captain of the team.