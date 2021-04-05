Liverpool landed in Madrid at 7:10 p.m. and from there Jürgen Klopp went to Alfredo Di Stéfano, the scene of this Tuesday’s duel, to give his impressions at a telematic press conference.

Three wins in a row before coming to Madrid. “It helps us a lot, we are playing together, the entire eleven defend with a lot of determination and discipline. Everyone is responsible for closing spaces. It is a challenge because the rival will demand the maximum defensive concentration from us ”.

Motivates the final in Kiev. “My motivation is maximum but it has nothing to do with 2018. I remember the game. By the way, if they had asked me a month later if I would invite Ramos to my 60th birthday … I would have said no. I did not like what happened that night, it was strange, but we cannot bring that feeling of anger. Now we want to show how good we are and that we can go to the next round ”.

How to harm Madrid. “Until Salah’s injury we were better, yes; not later. My team is made to play these games, we have a chance. Everyone says that Madrid is the favorite. No problem, we are used to it, we will be the challengers. It’s a different time, there are different players… a lot has happened since that final.

A test for Liverpool. “I don’t have to show how good we are, but I do have to show the fans who know how to fight. I don’t care what is said. It’s about getting the most out of this season in the final part. We are still in the fight, at home and in Europe. They are also in a good moment, despite Ramos’s injury ”.

If he would regret retiring, he would not coach Madrid. “If at the end of my career it was only Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, it wouldn’t be bad. I do not think so. I only regret not living here. With this time, you have a blessing. It’s extremely cold in Liverpool ”.

With which club would you identify in Spain: Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atlético. “I don’t have time and my Spanish is very bad. I only know how to order a beer and I couldn’t go very far. Maybe Mallorca, to live there; that climate … ”.

European revenge or lifesaver in England. “We are not for revenge, we are here to play and we do it constantly, it would be good to win against Madrid because we go to the round, nothing more to see. Neither the position in the Premier, we are in a good moment there, we just have to maintain the good moment.

In addition to Klopp, the Liverpool footballer and former rojiblanco Diogo Jota also appeared.

Most productive season. “I’m scoring a lot of goals and that’s what I want, to help the team. I don’t mind doing less if we win. “

Play with Alexander-Arnold. “He has a huge capacity and a great level of passing”

Measure against Real Madrid. “We went to the break with two wins and two empty gates. We are on the right way. It is a great challenge for which we have to be ready. It will take us a moment of effort, because of the way they play we will have to fight. They are the team with the most titles and with a lot of experience in playoffs ”.

Sometimes with three central Madrid. “The system is important, but the most important thing is the way they play. We can expect something, but we won’t know until game time. Their idea is what it is, it is difficult for us to predict ”.

Memories of Atlético. “I did not play any official game with them, I hardly had time; I’m just concentrating on winning with Liverpool, nothing more ”.

He has returned from an injury. “It’s the worst thing that can happen to you, watching the team on TV without being able to do anything. I concentrated on recovering and scoring when I was able to return ”.