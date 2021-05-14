London (dpa).

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp confirmed that he feels comfortable about his relationship with Senegalese striker Sadio Mane, after the latter refused to shake hands with him after defeating Manchester United 4/2 in the English Premier League on Thursday.

British news agency BA Media reported that Klopp made a late decision to start with Portuguese striker Diego Jota in the match instead of the Senegalese international star, and despite his participation as a substitute in the second half, he was not in the mood to accept congratulations from his coach after Whistle end of the match.

Klopp played down the statements that assumed Mane did not respect him. “I can’t make it bigger than it is,” Klopp, who did not speak to the player, said at a press conference before the team’s match against West Brom next Sunday. He added: Football is an emotional game and everyone expects us to control our emotions, but it does not work, and this is the case.

“It happened to me as a player, and it happened to other players when I was their coach,” Klopp added. The German coach stressed: Do you want these things to happen again, no, but it is not the first time in my life and I am afraid to say that it will not be the last.

And he said, “If someone shows me respect five million times and doesn’t show it to me once, then what’s the point?” And he went on, saying: If you saw me in my career as a player, what I did out of passion was really crazy, and I am a completely normal person, but that happened to me. Liverpool is fifth in the Premier League standings with 60 points, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.