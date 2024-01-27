Liverpool (Reuters)

Coach Jurgen Klopp said that he made the right decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, after eight and a half years of success and great challenges.

The 56-year-old German coach caused a surprise by announcing that he would step down from his position at the end of the current season, confirming in a lengthy press conference that he had recently run out of energy.

Klopp said, “Frankly, I felt very comfortable after reaching this decision. I did not realize that I could reach it. I have mixed feelings, but I will not be as emotional as I will be when the curtain comes down on my career at some point.”

Klopp led Liverpool to the League Cup final, putting the English Premier League leaders in a strong position to compete for four titles this season.

But maintaining superiority and excellence requires almost limitless energy even for the best coaches in the world, and Klopp is the most statistically successful in the club’s history, in terms of the percentage of victories achieved.

Klopp said, “With all the responsibility you bear in this job, you have to be at the top of your level, and I am, but I have been doing this for 24 years, and I realized that my energy is not endless. I prefer to finish the season strong, then have a rest, or a rest period.” Breath, or whatever description you find appropriate, I am no longer a little rabbit that keeps running and jumping high without stopping.

Klopp, whose fans love the way he celebrates his team's goals, is known for his extreme frankness, which is appreciated by the media.

He answered journalists' questions for approximately 40 minutes, and sparked laughter with his usual funny responses. He said, “I have held six press conferences a week since I reached the conclusion that nine years is enough. I have no problem with you, but I am waiting with bated breath to get a break and get rid of it.” Of these tasks.

He added, “This job has very many requirements, and you have to be the best version of yourself.

“Especially with a team the size of Liverpool, which is so popular, I can't do it on three wheels. This is not allowed. I never wanted to be in this situation.”

Klopp won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield, during his time in charge.

But when asked about his fondest memories on the touchline, he said that the best was yet to come, adding that he had no regrets.

Former Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson announced in 2001 that he intended to retire, but changed his mind six months later.

One of the journalists explained this point to Klopp, who interrupted him, saying, “Nothing will change my decision.

“If we win everything this season, I will not change my mind, and if we do not win anything, I will not change my mind.”

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan said he was surprised and sad by Klopp's decision, but he understood the matter. He added, “Words cannot describe my feeling after this decision. When Jurgen joined in 2015, he talked about leaving the club in a better place than he found it. If you look at where we are today.” There is no doubt that he did that.” Hogan did not specify a time frame for finding a replacement.

Klopp said that he will leave his position without any feeling of fear for the future of Liverpool, which stands on strong foundations. Everyone here works with the heart of one man for the benefit of Liverpool, and the last thing they need is advice from an old man about the future of the club. I certainly will not do that.

Klopp stressed that he is keen to live a normal life, and in response to a question about what this normal life is, the German coach said, “I do not know what normal life is, so I must know that.”