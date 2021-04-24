Liverpool (Reuters)

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp bemoans the opportunities his team missed, after “substitute” Joe Willock scored a late goal to force Newcastle United to draw 1-1 at their hosts and deny him a much-needed victory as he sought to play in the Champions League next season.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead after just three minutes, but the defending champions squandered several chances to increase the yield, paying a heavy price in stoppage time after Willock scored the equalizer at Anfield.

“We kept them in the match and they deserved to score the equalizer, they scored a goal before it by Callum Wilson, but the referee canceled it, and we did not benefit from all these things, it is a difficult result to accept and we did not fight as required, we got 70 percent of the ball,” Klopp told BT Sport. Maybe 80 percent, and we created a lot of opportunities, not all of them, so we have to do more, not doing things right now.

The loss of two new points is a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season after its officials decided to join the breakaway European Super League before plans collapsed last week.

In response to a question about Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League after this turbulent week, Klopp said, “If you deserve it, you deserve it, and today we did not deserve to play in the Champions League next season, in five other matches we will see what we can do.”

The manager Klopp admitted he suffered a “shatter” of the club’s reputation following his participation

In establishing the European Super League, before the tournament launch scheme failed

Basically, the British news agency “BA Media” quoted Klopp as saying, “The situation was.”

It’s really hard for me, because I found it difficult to accept some of the responses

The act, and not attacking the champions or protesters, was a great win for my fans

Football, I want to clarify the matter from the beginning, and I agreed with them in their protests, I said this to the club’s owners, the part that I suffered through was seeing the club that I love, which was called my home

Crashes”.