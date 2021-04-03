Liverpool (Reuters)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he did not understand England coach Gareth Southgate’s decision to exclude Trent Alexander-Arnold from his World Cup qualifiers and motivated the defender to respond positively.

Alexander-Arnold was out of England’s 26-man squad to face San Marino, Albania and Poland in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after Southgate said the 22-year-old’s decline cost him his place on the list.

Klopp added: “If Alexander-Arnold is not in the England squad, it must be a very good squad. I am surprised that he is not included. I am a coach and I make decisions daily about the formations.”

He said: I respect Gareth and his personal decisions, but I do not understand that, because Alexander-Arnold was a model for the right-back in world football in the past two seasons, and this is the truth and at a very young age.

Alexander-Arnold was one of the most criticized players during Liverpool’s disastrous campaign to defend his Premier League title this season, but Klopp believes he has regained his form, after a difficult start that witnessed his infection with the “Covid-19” virus.

He added: He needed some time to get involved in the season, after which he became one of the most stable players, indicating that Alexander-Arnold could benefit from being excluded from the national team.

The German coach explained: He was not with the national team, so he used the time to train at the highest level, and showed the required reaction, and he is very ambitious, and I am sure that he wants to return to the national team.