London (dpa)

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said that the imminent departure of Julian Ward, the sporting director, will not affect the club’s transfer activity.

And the British news agency reported that Ward, who took over from Michelle Edwards in the summer, will leave at the end of the season.

Klopp did not rule out concluding a deal in January to support the team, which suffers from long absences due to the injury of its attackers, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Klopp said, “It was a surprise when Julian informed me, but we will work normally together until the day he leaves. Julian is 100 percent committed and everything is fine.”

“We didn’t have any problem and there won’t be any problem, so everything is fine,” he added.

And he added, “He told me after the Southampton match, and it was a surprise at that moment. This is his decision and it is accepted.”

He stressed, “His departure will not have an impact on that period, at all.”

The situation in the team worsened in the short term. After Diaz and Jota were injured, Roberto Firmino was injured, and he missed the League Cup match against Manchester City yesterday, “Thursday,” and is expected to miss the next two matches as well.

Liverpool needs to strengthen its ranks, as the midfield area needs some attention, and Klopp did not rule out concluding another surprise deal in January, as happened when Diaz was contracted almost a year ago.

He added, “January, in our position, is a transitional period in which we always say, from an athletic point of view, that we are ready for it, as is the case.”

He said, “We always work with what we have, and this has not changed. We are looking, and if something happens, we will see.”