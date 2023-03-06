Liverpool played their best game of the season to destroy Manchester United with an embarrassing and historic 7-0 and gather strength for the final stretch of the season, with qualification for the Champions League within reach and with a win that opens the door of hope to a team that dreams of going back to Real Madrid in Europe.

The result harvested this Sunday at Anfield, against the best Manchester United of the last five years, recalled the most authentic and wild Liverpool of Jürgen Klopp, based on the figure of Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez, with a double each.

Even so, the image that most echoed in social networks did not have to do with the goals of the match, but with Jürgen Klopp’s reaction after a Liverpool fan entered the pitch after the 7-0 draw.

Above all, because the fan ended up hitting A. Robertson, his team’s winger, who ended up injured after the incident.

Klopp’s tremendous reaction against fans

Jurgen Klopp, in Liverpool vs. Manchester United. Photo: Screenshot, EFE

Roberto Firmino, who will not continue at Liverpool next year, somehow closed his cycle with the seventh goal.

A historic win that ends United’s chances of winning the Premier and that brings a new face to the

Liverpool for the twelve days that remain. Face that unleashed the effusiveness of a fan who entered the field from the stands and, in the middle of his celebration, ended up hitting Robertson, to the point that he injured him.

This situation provoked a strong reaction from Klopp, who, seeing him go by in front of him, went to claim him vehemently.

The video of the moment has unleashed a wave of reactions on social networks.

