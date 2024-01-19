Liverpool is experiencing a favorable present at the start of 2024. It remains in first position in the Premier Leagueis in the semi-final of the League Cup and eliminated Arsenal in the FA Cup.

In this last competition, Colombian Luis Díaz returned to goal after several weeks of drought, which helped the 'red' fans chant his name again and the player gain confidence after a difficult 2023.

The Colombian resumed competitions in mid-2023 after a very serious injury.and ligament rupture which kept him away from the courts for several months. For this reason, returning to his best level has not been easy.

Even when he was beginning to gain confidence, his father Mane Diaz He was kidnapped in La Guajira, a situation that shook his surroundings and, of course, the entire football world that surrounded him.

The German coach Jurgen Klopp He has always shown his support for the far left, whom he has defended from the criticism that some journalists and fans sometimes make on social networks.

This Friday, January 19, prior to Sunday's game against Bournemouth by the Premier League, Klopp was questioned about the Colombian's present.

“If Lucho is not playing well, I don't have to tell him,” said the coach.

Klopp added that what about Luis Díaz “It's just a matter of trust, faith and time.”

For the coach, “there is no doubt that he will return, without a doubt. Two, three, four weeks “After the most difficult moment of his life, he is back.”.

Concern in Liverpool about injuries

At the press conference, Klopp was concerned about the injury that Mohamed Salah suffered this Thursday in the match between Egypt and Ghana in the Africa Cup.

The Egyptian striker retired before the break with a muscle problem and, although the extent of the injury is not yet known, Klopp was worried at a press conference this Friday.

“We don't know anything. I spoke to him at night, they will check him and we will know more. At the moment, he was like in shock, he didn't understand why he had hit him with something so strong. He felt it and we already know how strange it is that he has to retire, so something is definitely wrong with him, but I don't have more information,” said the coach.

Liverpool also suffers the loss of Wataru Endowho competes with Japan in the Asia Cup. Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai, Robertson, Thiago Alcantará They are other key players who Klopp cannot count on due to injury.

