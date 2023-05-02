And the Liverpool coach received a yellow card after he celebrated Diogo Jota’s goal in stoppage time, facing fourth referee John Brooks, before accusing referee Paul Tierney of trying to “take revenge on Liverpool” after the match.

Klopp said after the match that he did not know what Terney was “towards us”, and also raised problems with the comments made by the referee towards him.

Klopp’s actions were condemned by some, and the Liverpool coach tried to explain his behavior, on Tuesday, the day before facing Fulham in the league.

The German coach said: “The whole situation should not have happened at all. It was out of emotion, out of anger in that moment. That’s why I celebrated the way I celebrated.”

Klopp added, “After the match, I tried to be calm. I said (in television interviews): What (Tierney) said to me was not good. I opened the box that I did not want to open. The rest is the things I said about how I felt at that moment.”