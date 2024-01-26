Liverpool (AFP)

German coach Jurgen Klopp announced in “shocking news” that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, that is, a year before the end of his contract with the club, which he has been supervising since 2015.

In an interview with the Liverpool website, the 56-year-old said, “I can understand that it is a shock to many people at this moment, when you hear it (the news) for the first time.”

Klopp's announcement comes with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, after 21 stages, 5 points ahead of Manchester City, the defending champion, who played one match less.