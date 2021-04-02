Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, confirmed the return of Roberto Firmino after his injury and discharge from Jordan Henderson, who will not be available for the tie against Real Madrid. The Brazilian forward has missed Liverpool’s last three games, but will be available this Saturday to face ArsenalAlthough the good form of Diogo Jota, who scored three goals in the window of international matches, may close the door.

“Bobby is back“, Klopp confirmed at a press conference, at the same time that, asked about the possibility of Henderson and Van Dijk reaching the European Championship, the German did not grant any recovery period. “I don’t know when Jordan (Henderson) will be. I think he will train with us again in the next few days or weeks, “said the German.

Henderson’s low joins those of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Van Dijk himself ahead of the quarter-final match with Real Madrid that kicks off this Tuesday at the Alfredo Di Stéfano and whose return is played a week later at Anfield.