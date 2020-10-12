A little more than half a year ago, successful coach Jürgen Klopp made a name for himself, when he answered a young Manchester United fan ‘s “petition letter”. Apparently this anecdote encouraged another English steppe to write a letter to the Liverpool coach himself. And again Kloppo did not have to wait long to answer.
This time it wasn’t about rivalries between club colors. Rather, the 11-year-old Lewis Balfe, a boy from Liverpool and a fan of the Reds, had something completely different on his mind. And that has only marginally to do with football. Because the good Lewis got a little bit of a whack after he switched from elementary to high school. He was simply afraid that he would no longer be able to cope with the school requirements in the higher class.
Thereupon a friend of the family gave him the tip to send his worries about one of his (age-related numerous) heroes – and share his fears with him. Said and done. And so Jürgen Klopp recently received a letter from an 11-eleven-year-old Liverpool fan who asked him, among other things, how he, the successful coach, would take away their respective fears or worries from his players. And Klopp’s answer is great pedagogy.
“Hello Lewis! Do you want me to tell you a secret?” Begins Klopp’s reply. “I get nervous too. And to be honest: I would be worried if it weren’t for that. Because it gives me the strength to steer things in a positive direction.”
And further: “I gather from your letter that you are a reflective and thoughtful boy. And anyone who is like that finds it difficult not to get nervous. (…) But you don’t have to worry that things will go bad As you know, I’ve lost a few finals. It’s not a good feeling. But with the help of my family and friends, I just kept going and in the end we could celebrate big things together. If I had to pull myself off the bad things leave it would not have been possible. ”
Klopp concluded his text in a sensitive way: “Think positively about yourself and just look forward to the brilliant times that await you on your further life. And never forget: you are part of the Liverpool family. And that means that you have millions from people who want you to be as happy as you can be. Your support means a lot to me and everyone in this club, and I hope this letter will give you support too. ”
In any case, the Balfe family was exhausted when they had the letter in their hands. Mama Milena: “Lewis was quite overwhelmed and totally shocked. It was a personal letter from Jürgen Klopp !!! That’s so wonderful from him. So nice. We’ll be in the store right away to have the letter framed. I think Lewis will use it and keep the letter in adulthood. If he ever has any worries again, he will hopefully read what Klopp advised him back then. It will work. ”
We say: a big gesture for a big, little boy from one of the really great coaches of our time. On and off the pitch.
