Liverpool, the leaders of the English Premier League, received a strong morale boost with Salah’s return, one day before facing Prague in the first leg of the round of 16 in the European League, and four days before facing Manchester City, the defending league champion.

The German coach told reporters, “Yes, Salah traveled with us. He trained for two days, and he is full of energy.

“We want to be careful, but it is a very intense period of the season that we want to take advantage of, so it is good news.”

Salah, who scored 19 goals for Liverpool this season in all competitions, had previously suffered an injury while representing Egypt in the African Cup of Nations.

He has not played since February 17, when he came on as a substitute and scored in a 4-1 win over Brentford.

Klopp said, “It was an unusual situation as he was absent for a long time and played a great match against Brentford and was sidelined after that. This is the case.”

He added that the decision for Salah to join his country's camp during the international break this month is not up to him.

He continued, “Another administration will make the decision. We will see how long he can play now. The matter is not in my hands. We are not involved.”