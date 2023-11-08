Luis Díaz traveled to France this Wednesday to face Liverpool’s match against Toulousewhile waiting for positive news about the release of his father, ‘Mane’ Díaz, who has spent more than 11 days kidnapped by the ELN guerrilla.

In the ante room of the match between the French and the English, for the fourth round of the Europa League group stage, The German coach, Jürgen Klopp, was consulted about the situation of Luis Díaz and his possible trip to Colombia.

“We have no new news on the subject of Luis Díaz. It seems that we are more positive, but nothing new really. Luis now cannot go to Colombia, he has trained normally. He has decided that being around the squad is a safe place for him. And so, he has traveled and is with us, he is available,” said the strategist of the network team who is waiting for some positive information from Colombian territory.

‘Lucho’ could be out against Wolverhampton Photo: Twitter: Liverpool FC

The 56-year-old coach highlighted that the guajiro is training normally despite the fact that he is in suspense over the situation of his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, who could be released in the next few hours, as confirmed by Otty Patiño, chief negotiator of the Government team with the ELN.

The Colombian could add some minutes in the Europa League match, after being the protagonist last weekend, when he converted a goal in the 90+5 minute to save Liverpool from defeat against Luton Town and send a special dedication to his dad.

