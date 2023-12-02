Liverpool will host its rival, Fulham, in the English Premier League, on Sunday, followed by two matches away from home against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, before concluding the group stage in the Europa League by facing Union Saint-Geloise.

Coach Klopp’s team will then face Manchester United and then West Ham in the quarter-finals of the League Cup, followed by confrontations with Arsenal and Burnley, all before hosting Newcastle United at the beginning of the new year.

Klopp said that the matches will be shared between Liverpool’s available strikers in light of the absence of Diogo Jota due to injury.

Klopp told reporters on Friday: “These are the most stressful periods in world football right now, and this is the case for all teams. So they will all participate. Diogo will actually be absent and this is not useful. We have to divide these minutes between different players. They have to perform.” Not always 90 percent, but 60, 70, and at maximum strength.”

With the injuries of other key players, including goalkeeper Alisson and left-back Andy Robertson, Klopp does not seem sure whether he will be able to rotate his squad constantly.

He added: “It depends on the players available to us. We have to make sure that we have the largest possible number of players available, which we cannot control greatly. We monitor things, take advantage of what we will get, and then move forward.”

Cody Jacobo returned to the starting lineup and scored two goals in the 4-0 win over Austrian club LASK in the European League on Thursday, and the Dutchman will compete with his colleague Darwin Nunez in the striker position.

However, the German coach stressed that a number of players will need to perform better.

Klopp said: “Darwin is in his best moments. He is very important to us and him not starting against LASK has nothing to do with anything else. Now Cody has scored two goals, great. Does this mean that he should play the next five consecutive matches? Other players are also scoring, It’s not about that, and Cody doesn’t expect it.

He continued: “They have to score. This is their mission and this is what they want, but it does not mean that now I am not able to sleep and I do not know how to choose the starting lineup. To be honest, there are not many options.”

Klopp said that midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has been sidelined with a thigh injury since last April, still needs time to recover.