Liverpool (Reuters)

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday that striker Diogo Jota’s foot injury is not as bad as he initially thought, and there is little chance he will participate in the team’s last game of the season.

Jota was injured in Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Manchester United last week, and Klopp said earlier that the Portuguese player, who scored 13 goals in all competitions, will not play again this season.

But that diagnosis changed after Jota underwent a new X-ray of his foot, and there is no threat now to his participation in the European Championship. Klopp said in a press conference before Liverpool’s penultimate match this season against his host Burnley tomorrow, Wednesday: For Diogo, the swelling in the foot has subsided and he appears in better condition than he was in the first x-ray examination, so there is a slight chance of his participation early next week. “It is also good news for Portugal and Lugo ahead of the European Championships,” he added.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is completely fit after recovering from illness, while James Milner is set to return to training where he has not played since April 24.

Liverpool are fifth with 63 points and have boosted their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season, after goalkeeper Alison Becker scored a stoppage-time goal with a header to give him a fatal 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Klopp said: I have not seen a goal like it before, it will be a tremendous achievement to finish the season in the semi-finals, the team’s position has become much better than it was several weeks ago .. But I do not want to talk about qualifying for the Champions League, we will talk about it at the time. Liverpool will end the season at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.