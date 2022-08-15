Is the real Liverpool the stellar one seen in the Community Shield won against Manchester City or the stammering one that drew at Fulham on the first day of the championship? The seasonal debut at Anfield tonight gives an answer and leans more in the direction of the version seen with Fulham: the Reds are stopped at 1-1 by the Crystal Palace in a grumpy and difficult game and they see the City already run away at +4 . After two days it would be ridiculous to issue sentences but surely Klopp has a lot of work to do because his Liverpool still seem far from the best form.