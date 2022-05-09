“I wouldn’t repeat that phrase”. Two days after the tie with Tottenham which risks costing the Premier to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp returned to the attack on Antonio Conte, Spurs coach: “As a coach, of course, I am strongly influenced by the game, by the moment. Immediately after the match. match I said that with their way of playing they are only fifth in the standings – said the Liverpool manager -. It seemed like a right thing at the moment, but instead it was a mistake. I was what I felt at that juncture. I could not respect more Antonio, for what he does and how he organizes his teams “.

Guardiola

–

Klopp instead wanted to respond to Guardiola, Manchester City coach who precedes him in the standings. The Spaniard pointed out that all of England were cheering for the Reds despite having only won one Premier League in 30 years. “He was right, as I was right about Tottenham and fifth place, he was right when he said we only won a Premier League, but I don’t know if the whole country is cheering for us. It’s not the feeling I get when we play. away from home, but maybe he knows more than me “. With three games to go, the Citizens have a 3-point lead over Liverpool, also behind in the goal difference.