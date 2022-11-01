The words of the Reds coach at the conference

Jurgen Klopptechnician of Liverpoolmade some statements at the conference commenting on the victory of the British against the Naplesin the Champions.

Klopp in conference – “I saw the reaction I wanted, we had to do it and we did it in a very difficult match against an excellent opponent, we were united, compact, it wasn’t easy for them when they had possession and they wanted to play it beyond everything. We put them in difficulty, they are also good as singles but we closed the spaces and we managed to win the ball. After the goal disallowed it was all a bit messed up, we wanted to hurry, playing at high speed we lost the ball and they hit on the counterattack but then we calmed down the game and found two goals showing determination. “

On the bad period of Liverpool – "We have never had doubts about the quality of the team, we have not been very consistent in these last matches and this is also why I talked about the second goal scored against Leeds: we wanted to win and instead we had to defend better. Today we were compact and showed determination. , we must not forget what we did last year even if it is no longer important. We have to get out of this period to return to playing our football, tonight was excellent at times and in defense we played good football. Napoli are really a good team, it could have been difficult for us but we played well and managed to win: it is necessary to have continuity, let's take a cue from this and take away the good things. "

On Napoli first in the group – “I have no regrets tonight, we started the group badly and played badly in Naples in the first leg. Maybe we gave him a hand in the first game, we gave him so much confidence as we have seen in Serie A. It was the third time. that we were playing in the last match against Napoli, but they deserved first place in the group “.

