“This is a training ground. It’s like visiting Manchester United and playing in their training ground.”. That was Klopp’s phrase before meeting Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals to refer to Alfredo Di Stéfano.

That statement, together with his insistence after the game (“Anfield is a real stadium”), aroused a controversy that got several authorized voices came out to defend Real Madrid and that now the German Mister himself has rectified.

In an interview with RMC Sport, He has taken the opportunity to ensure that the commotion over that has been exaggerated and has apologized for any misunderstanding.