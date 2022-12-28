One of England’s most loved people…he’s a Teutonic. Jurgen Klopp, from Stuttgart. Reciprocated love, because the Reds coach told of the journey that made him fall in love with the places where he would later arrive as a coach …

For several decades, the life of a German in the UK has not been easy. Two world wars had created many misunderstandings between the two nations and it took some time for the situation to return to normal. But now everything seems forgotten, to the point that one of the most loved people across the Channel…is a Teutonic. Jurgen Klopp, from Stuttgart, is adored around Liverpool (and beyond). To the point that in 2021 the friendship award between Germany and the United Kingdom could only go to him. As he told the DailyMailon the occasion of the delivery of the award, the Reds coach recalled the journey that made him fall in love with the places where he would later arrive as a coach to even win a Champions League. See also Football on TV: the matches on Saturday, there is Udinese-Sampdoria

INTERRAIL — “I came to England to Interrail with my cousin when I was 18. The weather was bad, as always. But despite that, we fell in love with this country. People would give you a bed and breakfast for £5 a night. I’m from the Black Forest and letting a complete stranger sleep at our house for money was the last thing on our minds.” Such a generous attitude, despite the fact that it wasn’t that good in those parts in the 1980s, which contributed to a love for the United Kingdom that a coaching career only increased. And that earned him a non-football award, but certainly appreciated.

BREXIT — So sad for Klopp to be faced with Brexit. In 2018 he told the Guardian: “History has always shown that together we can solve problems and that when we divide we start fighting. There has not been a moment in history where division has created success, so for me Brexit doesn’t make sense.” Concepts repeated three years later, now that Brexit is a reality. “At the time I didn’t think something like this would happen, but it finally happened. And that’s the way it is now, we have to accept it. And it’s important to add that there are wonderful people on both sides of the Channel.” Of course, his story in the UK shows that relationships can also be very positive … See also Linda Cerruti, sexist and vulgar comments to her social photo

December 28, 2022

