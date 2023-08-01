Klopp and his incredible reaction to the rumor of the signing of Mbappé by Liverpool

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Klopp and Mbappé.
Klopp and Mbappe.
The case of the French striker continues to be the great novel on the market.
The possible step of the French striker kylian mbappe from PSG to Liverpool, which has been one of the rumors in the transfer market, was ruled out this Monday due to the coach’s reaction Jurgen Kloppwhich was compelling.
Klopp spoke to the media and was asked about the rumors that place Mbappé at Liverpool. His response flooded social media.
Discarded Mbappé?
The possibility that Mbappé was the new partner of the Colombian Luis Díaz was diluted in the press conference.
“What do you think of the rumors about Mbappé al Liverppol?” they asked him. “We laugh at that,” was the reply from coach Klopp. Thus, the DT gracefully took the press reports that place him on his team. He himself has confirmed that the operation is unfeasible
“I think he is a very good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all,” said the German coach.
Thus, Liverpool distances itself from any option it had to sign the French striker, who is still in Real Madrid’s sights.
Everything indicates that Kylian is only willing to leave for the Spanish white team.
