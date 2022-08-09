Klonoa was a meteor in the history of video games: exactly 25 years ago his myth was born on the first PlayStation, with the excellent platform Klonoa: Door to Phantomile. A game that in 1997 gave new life to the genre, with completely polygonal scenarios and an excellent level of challenge. The sequel Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil it was just as good, but then Bandai Namco’s mysterious cat vanished into limbo with no further sequels. To celebrate the anniversary, the games are released today in a collection that includes both, and both of them have been modernized from a cosmetic point of view. Nothing transcendental, it is an increase in resolution and greater fluidity, but sufficiently sparkling in comparison to the versions of the past.

From a gameplay point of view, nothing has actually changed from the original games: a co-op mode has been added for two to play, and once finished the game will unlock the hard mode. Sorry that the compilation has not been enriched with more interesting celebratory material, or that no truly unreleased content has been added. Apart from that, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is designed for all those who want to relive the emotions of childhood, or maybe play the platform that made them crazy when they were children, and in this sense it can be defined as a successful operation.

Format: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox X | S (tested version), PC, Switch publisher: Bandai Namco Developer: Bandai Namco Vote: 7/10