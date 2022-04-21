BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmnet has finally revealed the launch date for the highly anticipated KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series. Developed by Monkeycraftthe title will be available in Europe from next 8 July on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The software house stated that in addition to the digital edition a physical version will also be releasedalthough no further details are available at the moment.

As previously anticipated, the title is a collection that includes within it Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil in remastered version. Among the novelties present we find a improved graphic sectorthe possibility of change the difficulty level and the implementation of a two-player co-op mode.

We leave you now with a new gallery of images for the game reminding you that if you want to know more about KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series you can find more details in our previous article.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainmnet Street Gematsu