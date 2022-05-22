Bandai Namco has released a video of gameplay of Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Seriesthe highly anticipated remaster of the series, which shows the tutorial of Klonoa: Door to Phantomileone of the remastered titles, originally released on PlayStation.

As you can see from the video, which you find at the head of the news, it is gameplay pure, in which the basics of the game are explained, including jumping, fighting, collecting diamonds and using Klonoa’s powers. Also visible is the work done to remaster the graphics, now in high definition.

Before leaving, we remind you that Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series will be released on July 8, 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s about a collection which includes two remastered titles. Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil, the second of which originally released on PS2. Both will be graphically enhanced, have two-player co-op mode, and have various difficulty settings.

For fans of classic platformers, this is certainly great news. For others it is a way to get to know a character from the past in the world of video games.