Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series it was previously announced for the great console of the Japanese house Nintendo, we are undoubtedly referring to the Switch, in its various versions Standard, Lite and OLED, the latest born in this category.

But now for all fans of the classic side-scrolling platformer, great news has arrived: the game is coming to Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One (in all forms) and of course for PC.

The content of this release will be KLONOA: Door to Phantomile or the first chapter of the series released for the timeless Sony PlayStation (when polygons were still a dream) and KLONOA 2: Lunatea’s Veil released years after the first, always on Sony PlayStation console. 2

KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series it will have an enhanced graphics on its side, updated in a certain sense, in addition it will also promote a whole new mode: cooperative multiplayer, it is not clear if it will be a mode reserved only for sofa play or supported by online servers. In the updated version it will also be possible to select the difficulty of the game, passing from Easy, Normal and Hard; by completing the game you can also get several trophies, which was not possible in previous versions given the “ancient” nature of the title.

The release date for the game is expected for next 7 June in Japan while for all other nations it should be released the following day, or theJune 8, directly from Bandai Namco.

If you don’t know the title, don’t worry: you’ll have to play a guy named Klonoa who has catlike features that one morning, awakened from a dream, finds in his room a portentous ring containing a mysterious energy that takes the form of an angel: it is born an unexpected friendship that will lead the two on an unforgettable journey.

For all information on the game, in case you want to stay updated on the title in question, please follow this link.