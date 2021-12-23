There have already been several rumors in the past that have indicated how Bandai Namco she hadn’t forgotten Klonoa. Yesterday, for example, we reported the news that the company would have registered the trademark again. There are now interesting developments.

An image of Klonoa was posted on Bandai Namco’s 2022 corporate calendar. It could simply be an artwork, but since it coincides with the trademark registration that took place days ago, some think there is something more important behind it.

As can be seen from the tweet also shared by insider Nibel on Twitter, there are some anime-style works included in this calendar. Among these, Klonoa check: now we do not know if the company is really planning to bring the franchise to next-gen consoles, perhaps with a remastered version or with a brand new game, but these little clues still give fans hope.

Bandai Namco? S 2022 company calendar apparently includes new art for Klonoa There have been some Klonoa related trademarks recently as well https://t.co/sY6bM7t5vW – Nibel (@Nibellion) December 23, 2021

For now we are always in the rumor field since there is no official announcement. Fans just have to wait for any developments.