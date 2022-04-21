Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, Bandai Namco-s two-game remaster of the much-loved Klonoa series, will be heading to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 8th July, arriving alongside the previously announced Switch version.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series features HD remasters of Klonoa: Door to Phantomile, first released on PlayStation 1 in 1997 and celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, plus its 2001 PlayStation 2 sequel Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil, both in the same package.

Both games, if you’re unfamiliar, play out as side-scrolling platformers in which protagonist Klonoa, a Dream Traveler (and be-hatted rabbit thing), embarks on an adventure to save their respective worlds.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series – announcement trailer

Alongside an “elegant” visual spruce-up, running at 60fps and up to 4K depending on platform, both remasters bring adjustable difficulty settings, a “more challenging” Stopwatch mode, a co-operative two-player “support” mode, plus optional tutorials.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S when it launches on 8th July.