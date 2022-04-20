The core will soon be partly subtitled in Ukrainian. The NPO informed ANP this today. The educational Dutch program thus follows the example of the Flemish youth news cart wherever this is happening now.

†The core (NTR) has initiated the subtitling of a selection of episodes,” the spokesperson said. “Many of the Ukrainian refugees are women with children. The core is loved by both adults and children, it is an excellent program to watch together. The core offers information in a fun and educational way and indirectly it is also an introduction to the Netherlands and Dutch culture.”

The subtitles are created in collaboration with Net in Nederland, the online platform for newcomers of the NPO. Just in the Netherlands, the episodes will also be distributed to the Ukrainian community via their platform. Net in Nederland has a Facebook page especially for Ukrainians who come to the Netherlands, where videos will be offered in Ukrainian, among other things.

There would be no plans yet to have the youth news to subtitle in Ukrainian, according to NU.nl†

