The makers of the NTR youth program The core have paid a final salute to their colleague Gijs de Lange, who passed away in May at the age of 65. Today’s broadcast showed how his character Ben Kokkelman, the head of Het Klokhuis Kantoor, had suddenly left, to the chagrin of the other characters.

In the episode, characters Leonoor, Timo and Wouter unknowingly storm into the office where the chaotic characters have been playing jokes for years. They have mail from Ben, who suddenly appears to have left. “I’m good at everything, that’s well known. There’s only one thing I can’t do: say goodbye,” the actors take turns aloud. The chief appears to have quit his job. “You have to stop at your peak. But for me every Klokhuis episode was a highlight,” it reads. “You do best without me, my leadership is needed elsewhere.”

Because the illness was so short, the makers of Klokhuis De Lange could not have written from the series in a nice way after his death. ,,We wanted to do that, because he was a well-known figure to so many viewers. But that has not been possible anymore," said Jurrian van Dongen after his death in May. In recent months, De Lange appeared in reruns of the most recently recorded episodes of the children's program. "In the meantime, we are thinking about how we will say goodbye to his character in a beautiful way in the new broadcasts."

That beautiful farewell came, as it turns out when the actors continue reading the letter. “I will probably be the next Prime Minister. Or I go to sad places to make people laugh. (…) That is the meaning of life. Making people laugh. Or at least don’t make anyone cry. So I wouldn’t mourn for a long time because I’m gone,” the letter continues. “I can’t say goodbye. I prefer to go quietly at a party. Every moment with me was a party. Bye campfires in the winter night of my life”, the actors read in unison.

Ben left a present in his office. A life-size portrait of the actor. When Wouter then asks where Ben would have gone, Leonoor confidently answers: “Making people laugh somewhere.”

Ben’s portrait. © NTR



