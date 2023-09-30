Femicides: woman killed in Castelfiorentino, her husband committed suicide

Alfred Vefa, the ex-husband who on Thursday 28 September, around 8pm, shot dead his wife, Klodiana Vefa, committed suicide in Castelfiorentino, 36 year old Albanian mother of two children. The lifeless body of the man, a 44-year-old Albanian bricklayer, was found this morning at dawn in an isolated area of ​​the municipality of San Casciano in Val di Pesa (Pisa), about twenty kilometers away from the crime scene.

A citizen reported a suspicious car to the police, parked and abandoned. The carabinieri who intervened found that it was the car of Alfred Vefa, who had been wanted for over 24 hours.

The carabinieri thus organized and launched a rapid raid in the surrounding rural areas, finally managing to find the man’s lifeless body around 6 am. From the first investigations it seems that Alfred Vefa took his own life by shooting himself with the weapon probably used to also kill his wife.

