On May 30, 1961, a brand new KLM plane, en route from Portugal to Venezuela, crashed into the sea just after takeoff. None of the 61 passengers survived the (now forgotten) disaster, which remained shrouded in mystery. Until now, because relatives will have a conversation with KLM.
Julia Bokdam
Latest update:
01-31-24, 20:48
