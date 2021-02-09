The Dutch airline KLM operated in January a commercial flight powered by synthetic kerosene, which transported passengers from Amsterdam to Madrid, becoming the first in the world with this type of sustainable fuel with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The acting Dutch Government made this announcement in a statement and explained that this passenger flight was the “first in the world” to make an entire journey with sustainably obtained synthetic kerosene, which was produced by the British-Dutch multinational Shell and operated by KLM airline.

Shell Fuel

The flight in question took place at the end of January, without the knowledge of the passengers flying from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to Madrid, using as fuel a mixture of 500 liters of sustainable synthetic kerosene produced by Shell professionals at a research center in Amsterdam. from CO₂, water and renewable solar and wind energy obtained on Dutch soil.

“The Netherlands is one of the leading countries in Europe seeking to drive the development and application of sustainable fuel in aviation. It wants to stimulate the development and application of sustainable aviation fuels (biofuels and synthetic kerosene) so that Europe can fly completely on sustainable fuel by 2050, ”added the Ministry of Infrastructure.

In addition, he stressed that he will continue to support various initiatives to “expand” them and to “start up the production and use” of this fuel, with the aim of making it a “commercially interesting” product, and gave an example of the construction of the first European sustainable bio-kerosene factory in the city of Delfzijl, in the province of Groningen, in the north of the country.

Acting Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen explained that “making aviation more sustainable is an international challenge” that countries face together. “With this world first, we are taking a big step into the new chapter of our aviation with a promising innovation that will be of great importance in the coming decades” to reduce CO₂ emissions in aviation, he added. KLM CEO Pieter Elbers also noted that the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable alternatives is “one of the greatest challenges in aviation” and considered that increased production and use of sustainable fuel “will mark the biggest difference in the current generation ”of aircraft.