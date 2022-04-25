KLM must come up with ‘something good’ if they want to avoid problems such as last weekend at Schiphol in the near future. If it is up to FNV director David van de Geer, there will be a discussion this week between the KLM leadership and the trade union about the conditions under which ground personnel are working at KLM. If an agreement is not reached, new actions seem inevitable.
#KLM #good #prevent #recurrence #baggage #drama
Podcast | ‘Everything seems to have been done with premeditation at Sparta’
Sparta has a new trainer within 24 hours. That raises some eyebrows. The mess that Erik ten Hag is going...
Leave a Reply