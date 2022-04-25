KLM must come up with ‘something good’ if they want to avoid problems such as last weekend at Schiphol in the near future. If it is up to FNV director David van de Geer, there will be a discussion this week between the KLM leadership and the trade union about the conditions under which ground personnel are working at KLM. If an agreement is not reached, new actions seem inevitable.

